Ювентус изравни постижение на ПСЖ от този сезон

@JuventusFC in @SerieA:



15 Games

14 Wins

1 Draw

0 Defeats



WWWWWWWWDWWWWWW



32 Goals Scored

8 Goals Conceded



11 Points Clear



Equalling the best EVER start to a season from a team in one of Europe’s Top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/HHHVcJJSYj