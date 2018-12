Юве срещу Интер, Роналдо срещу Икарди

32 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 32 league goals in 2018, more than any other player in the top five European Leagues. Awaited. #JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/mwAZi456gW

8 - Since his first league game against Juventus in January 2013, Mauro Icardi has scored eight goals against the Bianconeri - only six Serie A teams have scored more against the Old Lady in the same period. Terror. #JuveInter pic.twitter.com/9hTrCD3wlm