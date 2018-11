Алегри: Срещу Фиорентина винаги е трудно

@MATUIDIBlaise : "I've grown a lot at Juve" The World Champion speaks about his time so far in Bianconero https://t.co/I2yJ4uwsY5 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/jlVF3PuPF4

@OfficialAllegri: "The match against Fiorentina will be a difficult one. They haven't lost at home yet, and it will be the most important game of the year for them."#FiorentinaJuve pic.twitter.com/6Sf9kvjKuE