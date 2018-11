Антъни Джошуа: Дори и Уайлдър да загуби от Фюри, аз пак ще се бия с него

View this post on Instagram

Tyson “They think they’re fighting some fat English idiot. They don’t know what they’ve let themselves in for. He’s made the biggest mistake of his life letting me talk him into this fight.” . Fury, who raked in millions when he toppled Wladimir Klitschko three years ago, will pocket another seven-figure cheque this weekend. But the 30-year-old has no plans to splash the cash on himself — nor his pregnant wife and four kids. . “If this room we’re in was filled to the ceiling with diamonds, I would give them all to win this fight. When I want to win this much, I cannot lose," said Fury. . “Deontay has no idea that all I want is to win this fight. I would give everything I have to win this; my life, all my money, everything. . “I’m going to give my money to the poor and I’m going to build homes for the homeless. . “I’m a boxer not a businessman and I’ll probably go the same route as every other boxer — skint at the end of it all. You can’t take it with you, so I might as well help people who can’t help themselves. . “My kids will have to make their own living and make their own way in life; they won’t be living off my name or reputation. It’s easy to spend someone else’s money but the money I’ve earned is practically blood money.” . Source:Mirror . #wladimirklitschko #usyk #deontaywilder #wilder #anthonyjoshua #joshua #ajbxng #aj #bronzebomber #tysonfury #boxing #boxeo #usaboxing #ukboxing #bombzquad #bombsquad #teamjoshua #teamwilder #wilderfury #wilder #boxen #heavyweights #box #fury #furywilder #deontaywilder #thewhiterhino #whiterhino

A post shared by Andrew Eyre (@officialandyeyre) on Nov 26, 2018 at 10:43am PST