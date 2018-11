Колосална заплата примамва Де Хеа в ПСЖ

David De Gea plays his 250th PL match. Peter Schmeichel is the only ‘keeper to make more appearances in Man Utd’s PL history (252).



Most PL clean sheets since De Gea joined @ManUtd in 2011:

94 – D. DE GEA

84 – P. Cech

84 – J. Hart

78 – H. Lloris pic.twitter.com/uNAzsuu71t