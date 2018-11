Сити изнесе урок на Уест Хам без да се напряга (видео)

.@ManCity have scored 4+ goals in a PL match on 21 occasions since Pep Guardiola was appointed manager in July 2016.



4+ goals scored by the other ‘Big Six’ teams during this time:

18 - Liverpool

17 - Tottenham

13 – Arsenal

13 – Chelsea

7 – Man Utd pic.twitter.com/8zzFXJ93cU