Сблъсък на титани в ММА: Гласят битка Мартин Форд срещу Иранския Хълк

ARMS DAY - MASS GAIN PLAN. ARMS - Muscle Gain / Part 1 Although arms are used in all upper body movements, and will receive a certain amount of stimulation from just pulling and pressing, this is not enough if you really want to create impressive arms. Biceps and Triceps Standing Barbell Curl 15,12,10,8,8* Seated Decline (45degree) DB Curls 12,10,8 Preacher Bench Curls 15,12,10,8,8+ Lying Skull Crushers 15,12,10,8,8* Upright Overhead Tricep Extension 15,12,10* V bar pushdowns 15,12,10,10+ Close Grip Bench Press 12,10,8,8* *Forced Reps +Drop Sets Tempo speed 2:1:2 Rest 60-90 seconds between sets #preworkout #recoverysupplements #postworkout #bcca #nitricoxide #creatine #protein #aminoacids #supplements #bodybuilding #bodybuildinglife #bodybuilder #bodybuildinglifestyle #maximizemuscle #hardcorebodybuilding #strengthathlete #bulkingseason #powerlifter #trainhard

