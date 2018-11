Линдзи Вон с нова контузия, пропуска стартовете от СК в Лейк Луис

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I crashed training Super-G and hurt my knee. The good news; I do NOT need surgery. The bad news; I won’t be able to race in Lake Louise. Lake Louise has always been my favorite stop on the World Cup tour and I am devastated to not be coming this year. Don’t worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!! #nevergiveup

