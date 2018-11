ЛеБрон задмина Айверсън, вече е като Коби и Карийм (видео)

LeBron James has his second 40-point game of the season. He is the 3rd player with multiple 40-point games in his 16th season or later in NBA history.



Kobe Bryant had 8 in 2012-13 and 5 in 2011-12. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 3 in 1985-86.



All 3 have done it for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/P5rfFzgU5y