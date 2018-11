Барса прати хора за стрелец №1 на Бундеслигата

It's been a goal-filled month for Luka #Jovic Is he your choice for #BundesligaPOTM ? Vote here https://t.co/N09DcPxUBw @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/VB4j7rQ1mg

FC Bayern will face competition from FC Barcelona to sign Frankfurt striker Luka Jovi (20). Barça sent scouts to Serbia to watch the player closely. Jovi has 12 goals and 3 assists in 15 games this season [@MozzartSport] pic.twitter.com/NRuTHMAAJx