Нюкасъл тръгна нагоре (видео)

FULL-TIME Newcastle 2-1 AFC Bournemouth Newcastle record back-to-back #PL victories after Rondon nets twice in the first half to lift them to 14th #NEWBOU pic.twitter.com/B6G51Tqbay

2 - Salomón Rondon has scored more than once in a Premier League game for just the second time in his career (also 3 vs Swansea in Dec 2016). Braced. #NEWBOU pic.twitter.com/51nFX9BlHg