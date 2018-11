Владимир Кличко: Не виждам никаква причина да се върна на ринга

View this post on Instagram

„The fundamental idea is to give much more value to the ahtletes...and that has to do with education, health and retirement of the athletes.“ With the foundation of K2 promotions many years ago, I wanted to do my part in influencing the sport of boxing in a way that improves the conditions for athletes. Working together with the @wbaboxingofficial , with @gilberticowba to contribute even more to that cause, is amazing. Read the article to find out more about how far we have come and our next steps. Link in Bio. #klitschko #wba #boxing #worldchampways

