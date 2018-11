Треньорката, която накара всички да обичат хокея (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Celebrate your own personal victories because no one else understands what it took to accomplish them. . . . . . . . . . . . . #hockey #hockeygirl #headcoach #coach #fitness #fitgirl #hockeylife #hockeyplayer #interimheadcoach #fhl #prohockey #hockeyleague #bossbabe #girlboss #lifestyle #blogger #fitness #fit #gym #sixpack #abs #longhair #hairstyle #fashion #travel #holiday #bikini #life #happy #bodybuilding #fashion

A post shared by Mgr. Karolína Huvarová (@karolinahuvarova) on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:37am PST