Джо Роугън: Флойд, това хлапе не се шегува

View this post on Instagram

I’m sure many of you combat sports fans have heard that @floydmayweather has signed to face @tenshin.nasukawa in Japan on New Years Eve. I don’t know what kind of “special rules” they’re supposed to be fighting under but I just like the fact that it’s going to happen and that people get to google Tenshin’s name and see some of his fights. He’s a true striking genius. I doubt Floyd is going to agree to any rules that allow Tenshin to kick, but if he does it could be a terrible night for him. This kid is the truth. #Repost @tenshin.nasukawa RIZIN KO #RIZIN14 #cygames #mayweather #tenshinnasukawa # # #

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:33am PST