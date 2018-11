Ливърпул с клубен антирекорд след фиаското в Белград

3 - Liverpool have lost three consecutive Champions League away games for the first time in their history. Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/LYMZXGZlbf

2 - Liverpool have conceded more than once in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since October 2014 (0-3 defeat v Real Madrid).