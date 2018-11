Гадже на футболист изгря в Sports Illustrated (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

This time last year I was shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 in Belize as one of the final 6 finalists for #SIswimsearch My bags are packed as I head to South Australia as not only a 2019 official Rookie, but as the first up to shoot for the @si_swimsuit 2019 issue!! My excitement will never dull for each time I pack my bags to work with this team. I’ve told you 100 times and I’ll say it again and again....Chase your dreams my friends, it’s a feeling that makes you feel alive on the journey and complete euphoria once you get thereIT’S GO TIME

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Oct 23, 2018 at 9:32am PDT