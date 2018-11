Яблонски към Ейолфсон: Скоро отново ще сме голяма синя стена

View this post on Instagram

First off I want to thank all of you for your messages and support, it means a lot to me. Coming up are a few months of hard work and dedication to make sure I’m coming back as soon as possible in the best shape possible. I’m a lucky man to have @jonavestfjord at my side to help me through this and I promise I will come back stronger Already looking forward to putting the blue shirt on again and giving everything on the pitch for this great club! SAMO LEVSKI!

A post shared by Holmar Örn Eyjolfsson (@holmar_eyjolfsson) on Nov 2, 2018 at 6:22am PDT