Арсенал - Ливърпул 0:0 (гледайте тук)

Here's how we're lining up for today's game against @LFC



@Bernd_Leno starts in goal

@HectorBellerin and @SeadK6 return from injury

@MesutOzil1088 captains the side

@Aubameyang7 and @LacazetteAlex both start



# #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/AgjY5FThWg