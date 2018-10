Антъни Джошуа влезе в историята на GQ (снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Our December subscriber's edition featuring AJ and JJ is out now. What do you think of the cover? LINK IN BIO. Story: @tonyparsonsuk Photography: @gavinbondphotography using @googlepixel #googlepixel3 Styling: @luke_jefferson_day Creative direction: @paulsolomonsgq #GQ30 #StateofMan // Follow #GQ Editor @dylanjonesgq

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:17am PDT