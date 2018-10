Дионтей Уайлдър пратил в болница трима от екипа си

View this post on Instagram

It’s 2:35 am here Bama time. It’s 12:35 am Cali time. @gypsyking101 While you sleep I WORK! While you work I’m WORKING Harder You’ll never compete nor will you beat ThaBronzeBomber #BombZquad #EatBreatheSleep #5w2DLeft #WilderFury

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on Oct 25, 2018 at 12:36am PDT