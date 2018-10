Алегри: Трябва да сме внимателни срещу Дженоа

@OfficialAllegri: "@mattia_desci and @douglascosta are fit, they just need to play. Spinazzola is unavailable. @SamiKhedira as well, but we hope he can be available for #JuveMUFC. @PauDybala_JR ? He might play. I will surely rest @chiellini". #JuveGenoa #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/SZNhKGO028