150-килограмово чудовище ще се пробва в ММА

Working day and night to bring this plan together, one thing I will not be beat on is HARD WORK and DEDICATION !!! Each day is a step in the right direction, sticking to a plan and following through with my commitment. Only person I have to answer to is the reflection of the mirror, and I promise never to let him down !!! @rdx_sports #rdx @darrenhughes2370 #mma #striking

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on Sep 4, 2018 at 10:00am PDT