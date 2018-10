Пол Скоулс разкритикува Лукаку и Санчес

Lukaku not good enough for Man Utd? It seems nobody is safe from Paul Scholes right now! https://t.co/fbSTPUsDFj pic.twitter.com/iuRObzZn1i

"I saw him as a bit selfish, someone who played for himself sometimes. I didn't think he was a player that we needed, especially for that type of money."



Paul Scholes has taken aim at another Man Utd player, this time Alexis Sanchez https://t.co/BhpNSpHeDP