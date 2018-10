Холандия детронира САЩ и се класира за полуфиналите на Мондиал 2018

Netherlands' @Volleybaldames brightest star against USA @usavolleyball was super-spiker #10 Lonneke Slöetjes ( @lonsloet ) as she uncorked an amazing total of 38 points! And here's the last one More: https://t.co/trfepW9T5W #FIVBWomensWCH #volleyball #volleyballWCHs pic.twitter.com/sPcMhbn8UJ

A whole different story now in Nagoya as USA @usavolleyball feeds from the comeback and dashes past Netherlands @Volleybaldames by 25-15 to lead 2-0!



Follow this sensational match here: https://t.co/74ZdpbjsL1#FIVBWomensWCH #volleyball #volleyballWCHs pic.twitter.com/0J99J0hp4O