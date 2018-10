Мбапе оставя зад себе си куп звезди с головете си като тийнейджър

Goals scored before the age of 20 for club & country:



Ronaldo (92)

Kylian Mbappé (64)*

Neymar Jr (48)

Sergio Aguero (44)

Wayne Rooney (43)

Lionel Messi (27)

Cristiano Ronaldo (20)



@KMbappe still has 73 days until he turns 20. pic.twitter.com/my4dheNU8Q