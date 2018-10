Бивша съотборничка на Кобрата е новата половинка на Владимир Кличко

View this post on Instagram

What an honor! Today I was awarded Guinness World Records for the Longest Reigning Female Boxing World Champion, the Longest reign as a Four-Belt Undisputed World Boxing Champion, and the Most Bouts Undefeated by a Female World Champion Boxer. I was also awarded Lady of the Year by @wbcboxing! Thank you for an incredible night. #FirstLadyOfBoxing

A post shared by First Lady Cecilia Braekhus (@ceciliabraekhus) on Oct 1, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT