Вилфредо Леон: Горд съм, че се явявам част от този отбор!

The most beautiful evening for Polish Volleyball!!!!I am proud to be a part of this team! Not yet in the court but my heart was with these guys during the whole tournament. Congratulations to all of the players and the technical staff. You did something amazing and you deserved it! #worldchampions #volleyball

A post shared by Wilfredo León Venero (@wilfredo_leon_official) on Sep 30, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT