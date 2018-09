Австралия се класира за финала на Световното по баскетбол за жени

The @ChemistWhouse Opals are headed to the #FIBAWWC gold medal game! prevail 72-66 on the back of a 22-8 final quarter! @ecambage had 33pts, 15rebs, @kebzery12 had 10pts and @CaylaGeorge22 added 9pts, 11rebs! #GoOpals #ChemistWarehouse pic.twitter.com/tg5LTlB9t6