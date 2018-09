Тотнъм се промъкна на 1/8-финалите след дузпи на необичайно място

Here is Dele Alli’s cool and composed penalty to bring Tottenham Hotspur level against Watford. As usual Spurs midfielder Dele Alli stepping up where his club need him .. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/8Pse8ZgoJq

Here is Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulo Gazzaniga pulling off his heroics during Spurs’ penalty shoot-out win against Watford this evening.



If anything is for sure is that he has definitely become Spurs’ able-deputy in the space of just two games.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/dPNw5gRdYF