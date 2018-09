Холандия с първа победа на Световното (видео + снимки)

After a good first game against Canada, #14 Nimir Abdel-Aziz @nimirabdelaziz once again led Netherlands @volleybalnl with 21 tallies for a consistent triumph over China on Pool B. Stats available https://t.co/o6VOTWC2wL #FIVBMensWCH #volleyball #volleyballWCHs pic.twitter.com/7lZp6QLf6p

Netherlands @volleybalnl managed to take the first set over China by 25-21 and wants to get its firts victory on the #FIVBMensWCH



Everything you need to know: https://t.co/hCd9UOmo6J#volleyball #volleyballWCHs pic.twitter.com/wzo6VLtLOk