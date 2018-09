Ивет: Мисля за олимпиадата в Токио, ще се радвам да се задържа в 200 метра

View this post on Instagram

So happy to finally announce my collaboration with @oriflamebulgaria and their #WellnessbyOriflame line. —————————————————- #OriflameBulgaria #Oriflame #Wellnes #healthandbeauty #newface

A post shared by Ivet Lalova (@ivet_lalova) on Sep 11, 2018 at 9:03am PDT