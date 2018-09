Канада с чист, но много труден успех над Египет (видео + снимки)

Canada @VBallCanada with 2-0 advantage (27-25, 30-28) against Egypt in Pool B. Will the Canadians take it in three or do we see the competition fighting back to extend the match?



Match Centre: https://t.co/JtoW561IYG#FIVBMensWCH#VolleyballWCHS pic.twitter.com/A4ev6IV1pH