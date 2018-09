Георги Миланов: Най-доброто предстои!

“Accept the challenges so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory!”So glad to have my next challenge and to be able to make my next dream come true in MOL Vidi FC. Thank you for the warm welcome, I’ll be sure to repay you by playing with all my heart in every game for great wins, as you deserve, and as I always do. The best is yet to come, for sure!

