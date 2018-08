Реал Мадрид осъществи трансфер, но не на когото очаквате

Real Madrid closed the signing of Mariano from Lyon for €22M. He will sign a 5 year deal with the white club. [ @partidazocope ] pic.twitter.com/1tEJQuaJo3

Mariano’s deal could be announced today. It will cost Real Madrid €22M + bonuses. Mariano was convinced to join Sevilla before Lopetegui called him to convince him he will be important and will have many minutes. This was vital for his decision to return. [marca] pic.twitter.com/4PCIKtap9N