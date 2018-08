Кулибали: С тази психика ще стигнем далеч

With his goal against Milan, Mertens has equaled Higuain in place 8 for Napoli's all-time Top goalscorers with 91 goals.



Top10 bomber Napoli.



Hamsik 120

Maradona 115

Sallustro 108

Cavani 104

Vojak 103

Altafini 97

Careca 96

Mertens 91

Higuain 91#NapoliMilan pic.twitter.com/ttzAL36GJT