Защитник на Евертън ще отсъства от терените около месец

Thank you for all the well wishes and support. I’m okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won’t be able to have any head contact for 3-4 weeks. I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that. I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care. Was so happy to get my first @premierleague goal for @Everton just gutted we didn’t take the 3 points but we keep our unbeaten start going

