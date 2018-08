Торино тръпне в очакване на Ювентус - Лацио

Matchday: Juventus vs Lazio. Cristiano's first match at the Stadium & possibly his first Juventus goal. It won't be an easy match, but three points a must. Allegri seems to have dropped Cancelo, Cuadrado & Dybala for Barzagli, Matuidi & Mandzukic. Fino alla fine. Forza Juventus! pic.twitter.com/LUirZ7MzQl