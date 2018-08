Световният рали пилот, който винаги мие сам колите си

#TbT to 2017 #WRC @ADACRallye feat. @MotorsportSkoda's #JanKopecký #PavelDresler



Very few drivers can say they have beaten the big boys in an #RC2 car!

Not only #Kopecký was fastest on SSS1 last year, he also led overnight.@skodafabiar5 @Michelin_Sport



Pic #JiíŠimeek pic.twitter.com/rpiCADujV1