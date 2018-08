Перкович: Дай пет точки!

Today I won my fifth European Championship in a row !! Nothing has ever come easy for me and this wasn’t an exception, but I managed to adjust my crown and stay focused Words cannot describe the the satisfaction and pride I am feeling at this moment...Once again I got to wrap Croatian flag around me and run the victory lap, once again I will hear Croatian anthem playing, and once again I will be climbing the highest podium and have a gold around my neck @europeanathletics GIVE ME 5 #TeamSP #trackandfield #EuropeanChampion #Champ #Croatia #EuropaMeisterschaften #Gold #CroatiaFullOfLife #Ina #Solgar #Hep #DokazanoNajbolja #NikeGirl #Berlin2018 #ViseOdStruje #ProudToBeCroat

