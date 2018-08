Ивет Лалова се класира за финала на 200 метра (видео)

Having already won the 100m title, Dina Asher-Smith was comfortably the fastest for the 200m final.



Asher-Smith 22.33

Samuel 22.58

Schippers 22.69

Lalova-Collio 22.65

B. Williams 22.83

Dobbin 22.84

Kambundji 22.84

Muller 22.87#EC2018 pic.twitter.com/lGDLqCd8Wv