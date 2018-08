Григор потвърди участие в Пекин и Виена

Nick Kyrgios, Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori, Hyeon Chung and Frances Tiafoe confirmed for ATP 500 event in Vienna (20.-28. October 2018).

Organizers announced that one player of the trio 'Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray' could join this year's line-up. pic.twitter.com/mgh6ILuRjN