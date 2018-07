Вилфредо Леон тренира с Полша и пожела успех на "Дружина полска" (видео + снимки)

I had a pleasure to be a part of the volleyball National Team of Poland during the first days of preparations to World Championship 2018 I felt great training and getting to know all the guys Big thanks for inviting me to Zakopane @polskasiatkowka_official and @heynenvital See you next year, I hope! And good luck to the National Team in WCH 2018

