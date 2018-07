Филип Плейн призна: Морган, липсваш ми, винаги ще те обичам!

Happy 30th birthday Monchi !! Hope that all your dreams come true and that you will find what you are looking for ...... loved being with you and enjoyed every minute with you .......Miss you and will always love you PHILIPP #youaretheQUEEN be safe and don’t make Bullshits

A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT