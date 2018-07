Американци изпуснаха Ман Юнайтед в Санта Клара

BIG save from Lee Grant! #MUFC #MUTOUR Watch the game live on #MUTV : https://t.co/vnmRvrOFyZ pic.twitter.com/ZeImj8AQIY

Now THAT was definitely Grant! A magnificent save from the #MUFC keeper. #MUTOUR



Watch the game live on #MUTV: https://t.co/vnmRvrOFyZ pic.twitter.com/ruYreqDddA