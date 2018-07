Гуардиола навива Пянич за Сити по телефона

Pep Guardiola called Miralem Pjanic to inform him of the seriousness of Man City's interest in the player. Man City are planning to offer 100m to Juventus & 8m/year to the player. However, Max Allegri has informed Juventus that they should hold on to Pjanic at all costs. #GdS pic.twitter.com/7kgpUW8ilP