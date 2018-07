Реал Мадрид е продал 80 гола само за година

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juve...



Juventus:

- Stock Price Increase: 20%

- 520000 shirt sales just in 24hrs

- Instagram Followers: + 1.4m

- Twitter Followers: + 1.1m

- Facebook Likes: + 500,000

- Millions of new Juve fans



Real Madrid

Twitter Followers: -1m



The CR7 effect!