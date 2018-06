Григор Димитров ще играе вторник и четвъртък

A post shared by The Boodles (@theboodlestennis) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Who’s that? The World no.1? @RafaelNadal will be returning to Hurlingham for two matches! Check out the full order of play now: https://t.co/SDjN9FD7wk #aspalltennisclassic #rafa #rafanadal #tennis #hurlingham pic.twitter.com/DJuegsyXEo