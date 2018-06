България тръгна с разгром над Австралия на "чалъндж" турнира в Перу (снимки)

Bulgaria defeats Australia 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-15) to start Pool B play at the women's FIVB #ChallengerCup in Lima, Peru!



The Challenger Cup winner secures a spot in the 2019 #VNL!



Final match stats: https://t.co/h4mDzC5m3t #volleyball pic.twitter.com/q0tJyuZNiM