Новицки оглави световната ранглиста на чук с поредна победа над Файдек

Wojciech Nowicki produced a brilliant series in the hammer in Gliwice to defeat Pawel Fajdek, who recorded 79.79m, for the third time this week.



75.24m

78.60m

79.43m

81.14m PB/WL

81.45m PB/WL

80.96m pic.twitter.com/GXxGrbEuEL