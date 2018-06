Крис Пол ще търси максимума от Рокетс

Here's what a full max contract for Chris Paul would look like:



2018-19: $35.4 million

2019-20: $38.2 million

2020-21: $41.0 million

2021-22: $43.8 million

2022-23: $46.7 million



Sum total of $205 million over five seasons.



Chris Paul will be 37 years old in 2022